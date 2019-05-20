Going on floors in September last year, Mikhil Musale’s Made In China, starring Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao, has finally wrapped up the shoot or as the lead actress announced on her social media handle. Sharing pictures from the last day, Mouni’s post went instantly viral, showing the cast members who seemed to be on a frenzy.

In the shared pictures, Mouni can be seen donning a hot orange ensemble while Mikhil, Rajkummar and producer Dinesh Vijan were dressed casually. Sitting cross-legged or on their knees at the centre of the floor, the cast screamed, clawed and posed victory signs at the camera. in some of the inside pictures, Mouni can be seen cutting the cake with her co-star and director while the last picture in the post shows a huge fruit cake with the words, “Film Wrap Made in China” written on it. Mouni captioned the post as, “Oh what a trippppp! MADE IN CHINA” (sic) and dotted it with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram Oh what a trippppp! ❤️MADE IN CHINA❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 19, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Last seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 apart from her upcoming movie with Rajkummar. As per a report in a news daily, the Naagin fame actor is gearing up to show some sexy dance moves opposite Salman in the third part of the cop franchise. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The shooting of the song is going to be held at the Vasai studio next week. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Mouni is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these, Mouni also has Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up in her kitty.