Actors Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia have often expressed their best friend’s vibes for each other. From taking vacations to partying together, they have always given their fans major friendship goals. Now, on Aashka’s birthday, the Made in China actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and penned down an adorable birthday post for her best friend.

From recalling the first meeting to planning a trip to being an artist, they had a journey together. With their interest in history, music, arts and dancing, they have bonded over the years, Mouni’s post will melt your heart.

She wrote, “From meeting that first time a decade ago in Sankraman 11b till we last spoke , from planning a day trip which never panned out (when you were learning how to fly a plane ); to actually taking an eight day long trip together. From us not knowing anything about how to do make up to learning to be an artist ( basically you , I still am really bad at it but waiting for all the products my dresser s gonna get filled with) From sharing our interest in history music arts dancing to being the greedy gluttons with the slightest mention of food !!!”

She added, “Cleaning up real nice to being in rags & still feel as good (that rhymed) good bad ugly , silent fights , loud happiness, NO Gossip & internalizing life has been sooo much fun with you AASHU @aashkagoradia From hating to go to the gym to you becoming a true Yogini. A friend, observer, woman I truely look upto , you have come a long way. I only hope and pray this is only the beginning of our journey inwards , we as friends & you an entrepreneur and any path you wish to take .Happy birthday babygirl You ll find the documents you wished for in the last two pictures P.s can’t wait for our shoot ‘date’ together ….Ssssshhhh. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.