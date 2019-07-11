Her fans know her weakness for desserts but this time it was not just Mouni Roy‘s sweet-tooth getting the better of her but the whole jaw it seemed as she binged on a platter after platter to tame her cravings. Seen flaunting her well-toned legs and to-die-for figure in the pictures, Mouni set temperatures soaring across the Internet.

In the post that she uploaded on her Instagram handle, Mouni can be seen donning a tiny off-shoulder white-coloured dress, teamed with a pair of silver-earrings and comfy slip-ons as she held to the tray of donuts, croissant and a mug of coffee. The post was captioned, “I think even if the world came to an end one day , I would still be eating!= la dolce vita” (sic). Voicing the concern of all the other fans, Mouni’s actor-friend Mandira Bedi commented, “If you eat and look like this… then please please keep eating!!” (sic) punctuating the same with a red heart and kiss emoji.

Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is, without doubt, one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Mouni, who is beating the heat in her sexy summery clothes and bikini, was once again seen raising the temperature with her sultry picture. Mouni looked sensuously hot in a light pink colour satin dress. She completed her look with shimmery makeup with her luscious tresses falling easily across her shoulders. Needless to say, the picture became an instant rage on the Internet.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.