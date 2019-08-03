It can never be a weekend if you cannot practice your cheat diets and Naagin star Mouni Roy, in her latest bold and sexy post, agrees with the same notion. Seen striking a hot pose, Mouni set temperatures soaring across the Internet.

In the blurred picture that the television-turned-Bollywood diva shared on her Instagram handle, Mouni can be seen lying on a mattress, donning a black crop top paired with a black lower and her beautiful tresses lying messily across her shoulders. Wearing a luscious pink tint on her pout, Mouni struck a sensuous pose for the selfie which she captioned, “The differences between a tart , a pie & a quiche are a blur (sic)” and fans couldn’t agree more.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Mouni, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, has interesting projects under her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”