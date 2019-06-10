Giving fans something to look forward to on an otherwise dreary Monday, Brahmastra star Mouni Roy teased them to a hot picture of hers and set temperatures soaring across social media platforms. Caught in between a windy casual moment created in a studio, Mouni looked too sexy to handle.

In the shared picture, Mouni can be seen barely donning a sheer white top as she posed looking sideways with hair strands flying carefree in all directions. With the top sliding off from the shoulders, Mouni looked sensuous and captioned the post only with a black and white ink pen emoji. Her makeup and hair stylist too shared a boomerang from the shoot and fans were in for a treat.

Check Mouni Roy’s trending shoot pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram ✒️ #repost @rahuljhangiani ・・・ @imouniroy @soniajain2610 @soodpranav A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 9, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram Shoot date with the beautiful @imouniroy @toabhcreative A post shared by Sonia Jain Arora (@soniajain2610) on Apr 28, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

On the work front, Mouni has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 apart from her upcoming movie with Rajkummar. As per a report in a news daily, the Naagin fame actor is gearing up to show some sexy dance moves opposite Salman in the third part of the cop franchise. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Mouni is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In an earlier interview with a news agency, Mouni talked about her role in Brahmastra. She said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.”

Apart from these, Mouni has also wrapped up shooting for Mikhil Musale’s Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.