The weekend is already wrapping up and while netizens wait for the Monday blues to trigger, Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy treated them to a dose of sexiness which is all we need to end our Sunday on a high note. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni gave the Internet a sneak-peek into her exquisite tea time and her oh-so-sexy look made fans hearts aflutter.

The shared pictures show Mouni seated in a well-lit corner of an antique tea cafe with old racks holding various wine bottles. Dressed in a hot white off-shoulder top, teamed with a pair of black trousers and black loafers, Mouni accessorised her look with a pair of reading glasses. The table was set with plates carrying cookies and wine glasses holding tea, as she suggested in the caption which urged us to try the same. The caption read, “I smile ofcourse & go on drinking tea in a champagne glass .. #sundays x (sic).”

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. Ahead of the trailer, which is slated to drop soon, the lead actors of the Mikhil Musale-directorial shared a teaser and fans were edgy with excitement. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.