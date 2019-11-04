TV and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy’s photos on Instagram never fail to go viral. In the latest photo, the hotshot is in a brooding mood, so to speak. Sitting on a couch with legs wide open, Mouni looks in no mood to entertain the public with this look. She has donned a white thin stripe bralette with a black pant. She kept her hair open to give a dizzy look on a Monday afternoon.

The Bengali beauty is known for her sartorial choices and never misses to impress fashion police with her fashion statement. This time, Mouni has been styled by designer Anisha Varma. She completed her look with straight hair, subtle makeup and kohl eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot and trendy in the latest photos.

Take a look at the picture of Mouni Roy:

View this post on Instagram 📸 @anishavarma 👖 @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:08am PST

Mouni Roy is currently enjoying the success of Made in China along with co-actor Rajkummar Rao. The plot of Made in China focuses on promoting sex education amongst the population. The film reveals what ‘jugaad’ the lead characters of the film opted for creating awareness amongst the people. While the box office collections of the film are trailing slowly, the critics have reportedly appreciated the performances in the film. Rajkummar and Mouni’s chemistry has also been well-received by the masses.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the sports drama Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.