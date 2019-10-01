Actor Mouni Roy is having a gala time in Thailand as she is chilling by the beach and enjoying her vacation. She has also ringed her birthday there and is giving a sneak peek to her fans with her bold bikini looks. Now, The Made in China actor has shared her yet another sultry photo in a white netted ensemble over a floral yellow bikini. Striking a seductive pose, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup, silver bangles, a pair of earrings and pink lipstick. Needless to say, she looks hot as she poses in the middle of a river.

Her picture has gone viral and has fetched over two lakh likes within a couple of hours.

View this post on Instagram 🐠🌱 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 1, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

In another post, she can be seen posing on the stairs at the poolside location in a sexy pink dress. Flaunting her perfectly toned body and thighs, she looks stunning,, as always. She captioned it as, “Moody coz am already burnt #lovingthetanthough ! @discoversoneva. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Moody coz am already burnt #lovingthetanthough ! @discoversoneva A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 30, 2019 at 11:38am PDT



Earlier, she took the internet by storm in a pink bikini as she chills on the sandy beach. Being sun-kissed, she completed her look with a jute hat and sunglasses. Flaunting her perfectly toned washboard abs, she looks hot, as ever in the latest bikini pictures. With green hills and beach at the background, she enjoys her day out at the Thailand beach. Sharing the post, she thanked her fans for the warm birthday wishes. She captioned it as, “A warm cup of paradise #birthdayescape @discoversoneva. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A warm cup of paradise …. #birthdayescape @discoversoneva A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT



After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.