After beginning her Diwali festivities in a black lehenga at Ekta Kapoor‘s house, actor Mouni Roy went for a red saree, a yellow suit and finally a lime-yellow chikan-work saree. Mouni’s go-to festive look shined among her other looks this season. The actor wore an elegant and striking saree by designer Akshi Jogani. The actor went out for Diwali lunch wearing that saree. It was a perfect pick for a day event and Mouni styled it beautifully.

Her pastel coloured saree was accompanied by an emerald-kundan neckpiece and a boat neck blouse. Mouni had her hair tied in a neat bun and added a gajra to her look. Dewy makeup finished her look and Mouni made sure it was a fuss-free look as compared to her other festive looks where she went all out with bling and glamour. Check out Mouni’s Instagram post:

Earlier, Mouni visited Mandira Bedi’s house to exchange Diwali greetings wearing a red coloured saree that had a beautiful border. The actor styled her saree with a statement neckpiece, matching pair of earrings, red lips, smokey eyes and gajra in hair. She posted a few pictures of herself wearing that saree and holding a diya in her hands. Check out her photos here:

View this post on Instagram शुभ दीपावाली✨ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:50am PDT

Mouni has been rocking many traditional looks for sometime now. She has been on a promotional spree for her latest film Made in China that hit the theatres recently. The actor has been paired with Rajkummar Rao in the film that witnessed a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh.