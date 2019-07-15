Responsible for the constant rise in mercury, television-turned-Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy has once again sent temperatures soaring across the Internet as she flaunted her well-toned legs. Caught in the middle of a perfect candid moment, Mouni’s latest picture made fans hearts skip a beat as it trends viral.

Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Mouni can be seen posing in a room well lit by different sized lamps and a vibrant blue carpet running under her feet and up to the lens. Looking sideways with her hand in the hair, Mouni donned a brown and white chequered strap blouse over a similar pattern short frilly skirt. Completing her look with beige peep-toe heels, Mouni broke into a million dollar smile and fans hearts went aflutter. The picture was captioned with the challenge, “Life is a soup & you re a fork , try drinking it now!!!” (sic).

Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is, without doubt, one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Mouni, who is beating the heat in her sexy summery clothes and bikini, was once again seen raising the temperature with her sultry picture. Mouni looked sensuously hot in a light pink colour satin dress. She completed her look with shimmery makeup with her luscious tresses falling easily across her shoulders. Needless to say, the picture became an instant rage on the Internet.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.