If you love this TV and Bollywood actor, you need to see her latest pictures which are setting social media on fire! Gold actor Mouni Roy, who has now made a mark for herself in Bollywood after two successful ventures is in no mood to rest. She is an equally popular celeb on social media as she enjoys a massive 10.6 million followers on her Instagram account. She recently shared a series of fresh pictures and we must say she looks simply stunning in her beige shimmering number.

Mouni Roy opted for soft curls with nude makeup with the silver and beige outfit. The outfit is from Raishma Couture, styled by Anuradha Khurana and hair & makeup by Cash Makeup Artistry. She completed the look with matching sandals.

In one of her pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen lying on a couch and posing seductively to give a beautiful shot. While sharing the pics, she captioned, “Outfit @Raishmacouture Style my @anusoru Hair & Make up @cashmakeupartistry 📸 @shutterstrings”.

Mouni Roy Rocks The Nude Shimmery Look in these pictures:

Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.