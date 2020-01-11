Actor Mouni Roy rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin and is now slowly and steadily paving her way into Bollywood. She has been praised for her role in Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Rajkummar Roa’s Made in China. However, she still has a long way to go. One thing that has remained constant from her journey from television to Bollywood is her style statement. She has always impressed fans with her fashion statement and many young girls take a cue from her.

Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her photos in a simple floral white dress with a plunging neckline. She has completed her look with minimal makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She upped her glam quotient with trendy sunglasses. In the photos, she can be seen taking a car ride as she takes her selfies during her short journey.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Got em shades to protect em under eyes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Got em shades to protect em under eyes🤓👻🤪😬👩🏻 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:19am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a white long-slit one-piece dress in the image. To make the look stand out, she has not paired any accessories, just simple footwear along with her outfit. The actor has kept it simple on the makeup front as well and used only lipstick and a light touchup to embrace the natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram big chairs & dream catchers 🙆🏻‍♀️ #tb A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:20am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.