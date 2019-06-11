Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is making heads turn with sizzling pictures on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Her recent one from the lot is a sensuous black and white pic is in a backless top which is going viral for all the right reasons. Mouni can be seen posing in a studio and her hair is caught in between a windy casual moment created. She has completed her look with a pair of jeans. The picture, which is doing rounds on social media, is clicked by fashion and celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. While sharing the picture, Mouni writes, “Me, at most times, Shakespeare s fool”.

The Romeo Akbar Walter actor knows how to get the temperatures soaring high. What you can’t miss in the picture is Mouni Roy’s perfect Jawline. Her photographer even shared the same picture from the shoot and fans were delighted to see the BTS.

Check out the pic here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 apart from her upcoming movie with Rajkummar. As per a report in a news daily, the Naagin fame actor is gearing up to show some sexy dance moves opposite Salman in the third part of the cop franchise. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Apart from these, Mouni has also wrapped up shooting for Mikhil Musale’s Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.