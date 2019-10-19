Actor Mouni Roy once again set the temperatures soaring with her latest appearance in a saree. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film Made in China with Rajkummar Rao and during her latest outing, she wore a beautiful hand-painted saree by Picchika. Mouni, who spells magic in a six-yard wonder, wore a simple pink coloured saree with subtle gota embroidery and big red flowers. The silk organza saree looked stunning on Mouni and the actor styled it with 90s-inspired wavy hairdo and winged eyeliner.

Mouni shared the pictures from her latest look on Instagram. The actor made three posts with the caption ‘Born too late’ and flaunted her sexy saree-look. The sheer saree looked radiant and Mouni appeared absolutely ravishing in it. Check out these pictures:

Earlier as well, Mouni flaunted a distinct saree look. She wore a black-and-white printed saree and teamed it up with a polo neck – full-sleeved blouse. The actor further had her hair styled in a twisted ponytail. However, what added magic to her entire look was that tiny black bindi. Mouni looked totally graceful in the look. Check out the pictures here:

Mouni’s promotional style-file for Made in China is a clear hit among her fans. The actor has been rocking some gorgeous creations by various designers. Not just a saree, the Naagin-star has been rocking gowns, dresses and separates with much elan.

On the work front, Made in China is Mouni’s third screen outing in Bollywood. The actor debuted in the Hindi film industry opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold that released last year. The actor then appeared as John Abraham’s love interest in RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter that hit the screens earlier this year. After Made in China, the actor has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra releasing in summer next year. Mouni has teamed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.