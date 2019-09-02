The Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai saw celebrities flocking in for the celebrations in their best sartorial choices but setting all hearts aflutter was Brahmastra star Mouni Roy. Even though the diva looked ravishing in an all-white Indian-wear, Mouni won hearts more for her concern over the shutterbugs getting drenched in the rain.

In a video that is currently trending, Mouni can be seen stepping out of her car, dressed in a sparkling white and silver Anarkali suit. Turning around to oblige the shutterbugs, Mouni waved from the curtain of rain and immediately motioned for the shutterbugs to leave as she noticed them clicking away in a frenzy, drenched to the bone. Unwavered, the paparazzi continued their work, requesting her to pose from different angles which the diva did smilingly.

Check out Mouni’s video and pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🌸🌸Bappa Morya 🌸🌸 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 1, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”