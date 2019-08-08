Coming as a much-needed respite from the mid-week blues, Brahmastra star Mouni Roy‘s sultry picture from a desert will certainly set your mood peppy. Teasing fans with a sexy picture of hers, Mouni set fans drooling as she flaunted her well-tone legs.

In the picture that Mouni shared on her Instagram handle, the television-turned-Bollywood diva can be seen donning a baby pink breezy strap dress with frills. Wearing minimal makeup an leaving her hair messy, Mouni struck a sensuous pose, seated on a wooden platform in the middle of a desert and captioned the picture as, ““senseless in the desert air” Inebriated @appapop (sic).”

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her supernatural show Naagin, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making a fashion statement. This summer, she has given us many summer goals and she is still continuing to do that but with a bit more swag this time. One of the hottest and most talented actors in the industry, Mouni has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural series Naagin. Then, she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”