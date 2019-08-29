The 9.3 million followers on Instagram are validation enough of Bollywood’s sexy diva Mouni Roy being the Internet sensation and she surely knows how to keep them hooked with her sultry posts. After flooding her social media handle with latest pictures from Amsterdam, Mouni recently shared a picture from The London School of Economics and Political Science and left the Internet drooling over her bold avatar.

In the now viral picture, Mouni can be seen donning a black tube top paired with a black lower. Pulling her hair back in a high bun, Mouni accessorised her look only with a gold bracelet in one hand and can be seen smiling her most raw smile ever in the backdrop of a restaurant with wine and beer poured in glasses before her. The pictures was captioned, “You know you are gifted & life s taught you well when you feel genuinely happy in everybody’s happinesses (sic).”

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”