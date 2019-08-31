The weekend vibes are hard to relate with people working their eyes sore but treating them to a digital delight is Brahmastra star Mouni Roy who recently flooded the social media with smouldering hot pictures of hers straight from Europe. Turning the heat up in a combo of western and weekend vibes alike, Mouni’s viral pictures instantly had us craving for a similar getaway.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the sexy diva uploaded a series of pictures in a post which show her enjoying her morning coffee in a dreamy restaurant setting. Donning a black crop top paired with blue denim jeans, Mouni sported a messy bun as she posed for selfies in black sunglasses. The pictures were captioned, “Dreamlike days but Always ready for reality

#theeuropeansummer (sic).”

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”