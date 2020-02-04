Actor Mouni Roy is one of the celebrities of the industry who keeps making fashion goals with her hot looks. From her saree avatars to donning a bold western look, she always manages to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her sizzling hot pictures in high-slit black dress and what seems like is a floral white bralette beneath the dress.

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, eyes kohl-ed up and a dash of lipstick. Striking a sexy pose with a backdrop of a water fountain, she looks her sexiest best in the latest pictures.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram #aloveletterfromthearchives 🖤🤍 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:32am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo in a collar white dress paired up with a shimmery dress worn over it. She teamed up with boots, dewy makeup, smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and a dash of lipstick. She has styled her hair in a ponytail and looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:26am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.