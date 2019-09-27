Welcoming a much-needed unwinding session ahead of the weekend, Made In China star Mouni Roy escaped to the lap of nature in Thailand and fans can’t seem to stop swooning over the viral pictures that have been streaming in from there ever since. Flooding the Internet with sneak-peaks into her early getaway, Mouni made fans go weak in the knees with latest sultry pictures by a waterfall.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a set of pictures where she can be seen donning a black ensemble over a blue bikini. Striking sensuous poses by the waterfall, soaked to the skin, Mouni captioned the pictures as, “If only I looked like this when I drowned … #naturescapes @discoversoneva @fmrthestore @_fashionismyreligion @roopali78 @roopalikadyan

@nambiar13 (sic).”

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. The latest song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial is already making waves on the chartbuster. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.