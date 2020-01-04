Actor Mouni Roy never misses impressing fashion police with her sartorial choices and hot looks. From wearing stylish dresses to her saree looks to her bikini wears, she leaves her fans stunned with her fashion statement. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures in a brown pantsuit teamed up with a strapless black top and matching heels. With smokey eyes, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and a dash of lip gloss, she strikes a sexy pose and it will leave you ogling over her.

Sharing the post, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, “@_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore @chettiarqueensly @chettiaralbert @nautankichaiti @ujjwal_ahluwalia haring the post, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, g h smokey eyes, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and a @mukhar_roy #firstworkday2020 #gratitude. (sic)”

Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.