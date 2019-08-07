Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her supernatural show Naagin, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making a fashion statement. This summer, she has given us many summer goals and she is still continuing to do that but with a bit more swag this time. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures in a pink checkered dress teamed up with white sneakers and sunglasses. She accessorised her look with minimal statement jewellery, nude makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip gloss. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous as always.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Just another day in My @nehalulla_nlj & @appapop. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared her sensuous picture in a pastel pink dress and raised the hotness quotient. She captioned it, “I love it when you call me señorita. (sic)”

A few days ago, she uploaded her sexy picture donning a black crop top paired with a black lower and her beautiful tresses lying messily across her shoulders. She captioned, “The differences between a tart , a pie & a quiche are a blur (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”