Bollywood’s hottest actor Mouni Roy, who gives fitness goals with gym videos and yoga pictures recently was seen enjoying her cheat day. Mouni takes it to her social media handle and shares videos of herself trying out different popsicle bars and makes sure her fans are the part of it. The Gold actor cannot handle the heat this summer so therefore she couldn’t resist the bars. In her Instagram story, Mouni can be seen eating three ice cream bars and that too without any guilt.

Watch here:

PC: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

A few days ago, Mouni Roy shared a seductive video of hers grooving to Ed Sheeran’s romantic track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. Dressed in a black sheer outfit, she flaunts her sexy moves on the song and the video will make your weekend brighter.

