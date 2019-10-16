Regularly feeding fans anticipation with latest updates of her life on sets or off it, Mouni Roy recently shared a throwback picture from Bangkok where her bikini look set fans heartbeats accelerating. Yearning for a similar wanderlust as she mentioned in the caption, Mouni set fans craving for a similar beach getaway.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the picture which features her seated before a breakfast table with a cup of coffee and coconut, served overlooking the beach. Donning a sheer white top over her multicoloured bikini, Mouni accessorised her look with long feather danglers as she sported a faraway expression.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. The song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial is already making waves on the chartbuster. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.