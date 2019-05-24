With so much of crowd and pollution in the cities, people often want to escape to the mountains and live in peace for a while if not forever. While some stay contended with a little altitude, some explorers opt higher. Some even reach the peak of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest. But now, with so many mountaineers heading to Everest, one has to witness ‘traffic jam’ there as well.

A recent traffic jam on the highest summit of the world killed two India mountaineers. “Two more Indian climbers have died on Everest yesterday,” Mira Acharya, spokeswoman for Nepal’s Tourism Department, told AFP. Reportedly, one was Kalpana Das, 52, who reached the summit but died while descending. And the other, a 27-year-old, who died of exhaustion after getting stuck in the jam for more than 12 hours.

The peak got so crowded that lead to a long queue of people waiting to reach the summit. Pictures of the queue have been going viral on social and leaving netizens awestruck. A mountaineer from Nepal, Nirmal Purja, shared the pictures on Instagram which soon took the internet by storm.