Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is perhaps one of the most awaited and grandly celebrated festivals in Odisha. This year it happened on July 4 with around 1200 volunteers and lakhs of devotees. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (another name for Lord Krishna), his sister – Goddess Subhadra and his elder brother – Lord Balabhadra. With so many people attending the event, roads get blocked and it becomes difficult for first aid during an emergency. However, the images and videos shared by Puri’s Police Superintendent during Rath Yatra restore our faith in humanity.
The video shows lakh of devotees got together to create a human corridor for a safe passage for an ambulance trying to get through. SP Puri’s handle writes, “1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019.” The viral video will definitely manage to restore your faith in humanity.
Watch the video here:
After the video went viral, social media was immediately flooded with praises for the volunteers. Check here:
A similar situation happened in Hong Kong a week back. An estimate of two million people held a day-long protest march. The video clip shows an ambulance passing through a sea of people as the crowd parts way for the medical emergency.