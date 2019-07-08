Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is perhaps one of the most awaited and grandly celebrated festivals in Odisha. This year it happened on July 4 with around 1200 volunteers and lakhs of devotees. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (another name for Lord Krishna), his sister – Goddess Subhadra and his elder brother – Lord Balabhadra. With so many people attending the event, roads get blocked and it becomes difficult for first aid during an emergency. However, the images and videos shared by Puri’s Police Superintendent during Rath Yatra restore our faith in humanity.

The video shows lakh of devotees got together to create a human corridor for a safe passage for an ambulance trying to get through. SP Puri’s handle writes, “1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019.” The viral video will definitely manage to restore your faith in humanity.

Watch the video here:

1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019. pic.twitter.com/zVKzqhzYCw — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

After the video went viral, social media was immediately flooded with praises for the volunteers. Check here:

Rss- ready for selfless service pic.twitter.com/igjggD758a — Aditya maharana-ଆଦିତ୍ୟ (@Adityamoharan11) July 7, 2019

Proud to be part of this Service 🙏 — Narayan Sahoo (@inarayan4u) July 7, 2019

@RSSorg Volunteers are doing great job in this video…. — Raja (@RajaRJena) July 8, 2019

This is great work.Only possible through proper planning amd coordination.

Kuddos to @AMITABHTHAKUR21 Sir who lead the traffic movment during ratha yatra.Thank you Sir. — Santoshkumar (@santcvrce) July 7, 2019

“1200 volunteers, 10 organization made human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri #Odisha #RathYatra2019“ A Salute !#Nation_Society_Citizen : FIRST Excellent Example of Collective Social Self Discipline..!!@Naveen_Odisha@SPPuri1#NationFirst #JaiHind — LT GENERAL GURMIT SINGH (Retd) (@LtGenGurmit) July 8, 2019

What a coordination by the volunteers of RSS youngsters at #puri,lakhs of people making space for AMBULANCE, during world’s biggest @carfestival @BJP4Odisha pic.twitter.com/MzvnPZ84do — Pranab kumar Dash (@pranabodia) July 7, 2019

A similar situation happened in Hong Kong a week back. An estimate of two million people held a day-long protest march. The video clip shows an ambulance passing through a sea of people as the crowd parts way for the medical emergency.