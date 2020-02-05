Bhopal: Taking his support for the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act to another level, a groom-to-be in Madhya Pradesh printed his wedding card with a message of his support for the twin legislations.

25-year-old MP Raghuvanshi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Deharda Sadak village, who is all set to tie the knot on February 16 got his wedding card printed with the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a slogan that says, “We Support NRC CAA,’’

“Whoever gets the card begins talking about the new law. I don’t know why some people are opposing it, it’s meant for the benefit of the persecuted,’’ Raghuvanshi told the Indian Express, while claiming that his wedding card carries a message of peace.

He further informed that the family has already distributed 350 cards and most of the people who got the cards not just liked the idea but also the message. Further, he blamed the ongoing protests against the CAA-NRC on the Congress and minorities who he insists, have become victims of a misinformation campaign.

Not just Raghuvanshi, many grooms recently have adopted similar way to support the controversial Act.

To spread awareness about the government’s “correct decisions”, a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthan’s Sikar district had also printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation. Earlier, last week Prashant Garhwal from Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh expressed his support for CAA-NRC in the same manner.