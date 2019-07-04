American pop singer Joe Jonas tied the knot with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner last week in Paris. Now, the couple took their respective Instagram to share the very first photo from their wedding.

The couple exchanged wedding vows for the second time in the picturesque locales of Paris last week. But the two took to Instagram to share the first image from their wedding with their fans and followers only on Wednesday.

Jonas and Turner captioned their image, “Mr and Mrs Jonas (sic)”.

In the picture, Turner looks beautiful as a bride in a white gown, while Jonas looked dapper in a black and white tux.

Take a look at their first wedding picture:

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs Jonas A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT



The couple had first surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony, which followed the Billboard Music Awards, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live streamed by Diplo on Instagram.

The duo is joined at the venue by his brother Nick and Kevin and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. The other popular celebrities are also expected to witness the nuptials along with Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars – Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikloj Coster-Waldau among others.

Their pre-wedding ceremony pictures also went viral on the internet. In the pictures, Joe was seen holding Sophie’s hand as they walked around the venue. Joe looked dapper in a striped black suit and a white shirt while Sophie looked magical in a simple white silk dress. Later the day was followed by a party where the newlyweds looked magnificent as they twin in red.

With inputs from IANS!