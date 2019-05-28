You’ve got to see this America’s Got Talent 2019 video now! Season 14 of AGT is all set to be back on NBC from May 28, 2019. It seems to have varied talents and participants from all across the country. Before the show premieres, the makers have shared a video of Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable on YouTube. The Indian dance group got a standing ovation from all the four judges – Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell during the audition round.

America’s Got Talent shared V Unbeatable’s video on Instagram and captioned it, “There’s a reason their name is V.Unbeatable! See for yourself on the season premiere of #AGT Tuesday 8/7c on @NBC.” While the video began with their touching story and everyday struggles, V Unbeatable told about themselves that they are from one of the Mumbai slums where 8-10 people stay in one room and there is no water supply in that particular area.

In the video, V.Unbeatable can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari song from Bajirao Mastani. Their acrobatic and balancing skills on the global platform has made us proud. The video has garnered 2,145,813 views as of now on YouTube and 1,64,400 views on Instagram.

Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable consists of 28 dancers (boys and girls) between the ages of 12 to 27. V Unbeatable has also been a part of Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 4 where Remo D’Souza is the super judge and Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande were the captains.

Recently, Mumbai’s hip-hop dance crew ‘The Kings’ have won the internationally acclaimed US dance show World of Dance. The 14-member crew impressed judges including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough with their amazing performances.