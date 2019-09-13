Mumbai’s dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ has reached the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent. The kids have impressed the judges with their jaw-dropping performance on Jashn-E-Ishqa from Gunday. In the end, the dance troupe got a standing ovation from Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union.

V Unbeatable has kept their standard high for themselves with their previous performances on the 14th season of America’s Got Talent. The group consists of 28 dancers (boys and girls) between the ages of 12 to 27. With high stakes, insane flips, coordinated steps and some breathtaking acrobatics, they are fighting to make it to the finals which is just a week away.

This was not the first time that V Unbeatable left the judges in awe. Their semi-final performance also earned them a standing ovation from the judges.

Watch the video of their performance here:

V Unbeatable even shared a post on Instagram where they shared their excitement and happiness. “Yes this is the biggest moment of our life,, and we qualify for finals,, we never imagine that we are gonna make it,, but yes we made it and yes its all because of your #people love❤and support and your valuable vote for us,, so guy’s keep supporting us keep loving us,, and we need your support and love❤ in finals also,, thank you so much guys #AGT #agtauditions #love #audition #support #stage #vikas #vote #vunbeatable #vufamily #dreamcometrue”, read the post.

The finale of America’s Got Talent will kick off on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 pm.

V Unbeatable has also been a part of Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 4 where Remo D’Souza is the super judge and Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande were the captains.