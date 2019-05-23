A 23-year-old Mumbai girl has become the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in an ultra-light aircraft. She has set the world record by flying solo across the ocean making India proud. Aarohi Pandit recently flew across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived at Iqaluit Airport at Nunavut, Northern Canada. She went for a solo year-long expedition and her mission is to empower woman and to encourage them to set world records just like her. As per Aarohi, flying the aircraft was just like ‘riding on a white bird with long wings’.

Speaking to an International website about her expedition, she said, “I just want girls, not just in India but around the world, to know that if you can dream it, you can do it. I have seen men doing it. I got the thought that if men can do it, why can’t a woman? It was beautiful. Bluewater everywhere, open skies. It was one of the most beautiful experiences I’ll never forget.”

As per the reports, she was glad to make it back on lands after flying for more than 3,000 kilometres across the ocean in extreme weather conditions and harsh winds. She even said that there were many limitations to her journey as her aircraft is very small and light.

She started her journey in India, then stopped at Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, across Europe to Scotland, Iceland, Greenland and finally landed in Canada.

She started to fly from the age of 17 and kick-started her journey across Atlantic in Scotland and from there took off from Nuuk, Greenland.

Taking the expedition further, she plans to fly to Alaska, then Russia and then back home to India.