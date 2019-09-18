New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy on Wednesday had a narrow escape as a huge rock, from a project being undertaken by the Mumbai Metro, fell on her car. The actress was on her way to the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The actor took to Twitter, slamming the Mumbai Metro authorities for their irresponsibility. She tweeted, “Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai Metro ?”

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

Directed by Mikhil Musale, Made In China is the story of a Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao, who decides to leave for China to make his businessman flourish. Mouni plays his wife in the film, which also stars Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao, among others, in important roles. Shot in China and Ahmedabad, it will release on October 25, two days before Diwali, clashing at the box office with the multi starrer Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh, which stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s Gold in 2018. She was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo, Akbar, Walter and has also signed Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.