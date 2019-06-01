A Mumbai street food vendor’s video has been widely shared on social media where he can be seen using tap water from Borivali Railway Station toilet to prepare the food. In the video, the hawker, who runs the idli stall can be seen fetching water from the toilet of the Railway Station to prepare the food. The 45-second long video has now gone viral on social media and it has created an outrage among the netizens.

The video has now come in notice of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after which they have launched an investigation. They have also issued a public warning against using toilet water which could be contaminated.

Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai told NDTV, “The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others, who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected.”

He further said, “When the person is caught, his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it will be seized and then necessary action will be taken.”

eeeew yuck what the hell he is doing with people’s health..i think so many are serving food stuff like this..i would starve myself to death but that kinda food chhiii.. — Sarla Shivesh (@SarlaSS2411) June 1, 2019

i just saw this ..and m shocked ..how people does such poor things….requesting al dont take such street food…Thanks Sunil sir for sharing this🙏🙏🙏🙏 — soham wankhede (@sohamwankhede2) June 1, 2019

This also shows how dirty the toilets and the railway station are. Debris, leaking water and filth all around. 😡 — Vineet Murli (@vinit85) June 1, 2019

Adhav has also said, “We have seen the video. We have to check which place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe.”