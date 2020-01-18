New Delhi: Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has been pitching for a never-sleeping Mumbai for a long time. After becoming the tourism minister of the state under the Sena-NCP-Congress government, the proposal finally saw the light of the day as the government gave a go-ahead to the proposal of keeping shops, restaurants, malls and pubs open on an experimental basis in a few areas on Mumbai from January 26.

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

Here is how Twitter reacted with some asking whether liquor will be available or not and some apprehending that the move will spur crime incidents.

Theke bhi khulenge Kya..?? — Devendra (@DevendraUP32) January 17, 2020

What does he he want to prove. What is the need. Is this not human rights abuse, forcing people to work at night,which is completely avoidable and not required. — ANUP DROLIA (@ANUPDROLIA) January 17, 2020

Mast plan hai Crime increase karne ka. — Udit Nigam (@UditNigam10) January 17, 2020

According to an earlier letter that Aaditya Thackeray wrote to then-CM Devendra Fadnavis, the proposal of the BMC to let non-residential areas in Mumbai and other cities to be open 24/7 was first passed in 2003. It was approved by the commissioner of police in 2015. In 2017, it was legislated.

My letter to @CMOMaharashtra about 31st December and Mumbai 24×7 proposal pending for a few months. pic.twitter.com/uWqGVKWW5q — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 26, 2018

“This move would give our state more employment and revenue from all safe and legal places. What is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night. Legal establishments in Malls and Mill Compounds open 24/7 will be a boon for Maharashtra. We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work,” Aaditya has written.