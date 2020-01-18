Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a 37-year-old man who was obsessed with ringing doorbells, was arrested by the Kanjurmarg police in Mumbai.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Prem Lalsingh Nepali, used to ring doorbells at residential buildings in the eastern suburbs of the city during the wee hours of the day, and then used to flee the spot.

Irritated by this behaviour, Basantilal Mehta, a resident of Om Shree Akashdeep co-operative society at Kanjurmarg and the owner of Ratan Jewellers, filed a complaint against him.

The incident happened on Sunday when Nepali entered the building around 2 am and after a while, he came near the door of Mehta’s flat, and rang the doorbell. However, he was caught red-handed by Mehta who confronted him on the matter, following which he started verbally abusing him and other residents.

The residents then immediately called the police control room and a patrolling van reached the spot to arrest him. When he was questioned by the police, he confessed that he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol.

The medical examination reports of Nepali also confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

After his arrest, many people came forward and complained that Nepali had rang the doorbell of their houses several times in the past.

The police has now registered a case under section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.