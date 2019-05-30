Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked two individuals who were dressed as terrorists, named Balram Ginwal and Arbaaz Khan for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens. As per the reports, Balram and Arbaaz were the extras in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film. Both the individuals were dressed like bombers with a bullet vest around them. They were spotted strolling around buying cigarettes. This led to panic and police was immediately notified.

A bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, Anil Mahajan informed police about the two bombers roaming around the city.

With the help of CCTV footage at Vasai, police stopped the bus which they boarded to head to the film set. On investigating, it was found out that both the men were the side actors of Hrithik and Tiger’s film that was being shot in Vasai in Palghar district.

The production unit in-charge was informed about the incident and it submitted all the required papers and confirmed that Balram and Arbaaz were the extras on the film set.

However, police booked the unit in-charge and both the actors under Section 188 for creating panic and disrupting peace among the citizens.

Police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 and Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30 which is slated to release on June 26, 2020.