On Thursday, we reported that Mumbai Police booked two individuals who were dressed in the role of terrorists and it turned out that they are extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film. However, now they have denied any such reports and took to their official Twitter handle to announce that there were no such arrests. They tweeted, “Mumbai Police has not picked up any such persons. Kindly verify facts.”

Mumbai Police has not picked up any such persons. Kindly verify facts. https://t.co/vGOi2X3dYi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2019

Both the individuals named Balram Ginwal and Arbaaz Khan were dressed in the role of bombers with a bullet vest around them. They were spotted strolling around buying cigarettes. This led to panic and police was immediately notified.

As per the previous reports, police stopped the bus which they boarded to head to the film set with the help of CCTV footage at Vasai. The production unit in-charge was informed about the incident and it submitted all the required papers and confirmed that Balram and Arbaaz were the extras on the film set. Police booked the unit in-charge and both the actors under Section 188 for creating panic and disrupting peace among the citizens.

Police were alerted by a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, Anil Mahajan.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 and Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30 which is slated to release on June 26, 2020.