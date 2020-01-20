Mumbai: Come January 26 and Mumbai will witness the return of the mounted police unit after a gap of 88 years.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday announced that 13 horses with policemen riders will be inducted into the Mumbai police force after the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park.

Deshmukh said the mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the city, was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.

“Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt that a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Hon'ble Home Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Anil Deshmukh, inaugurated the new "Mounted Police Unit" today in the presence of CP Mumbai, Shri Sanjay Barve & other senior officers today at Shivaji Park.

The minister further said that horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height, and claimed a policeman on horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground.

The 13 horses which have been acquired are between the ages of 8 years and 10 years and 11 of them will participate in the Republic Day parade and then start their duties the next day with patrolling the city’s western shoreline.

After Mumbai, the unit could also be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur.

“At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri),” Deshmukh said.