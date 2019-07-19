The trailer of Mission Mangal has inspired several memes on social media and the latest one to join the meme madness is Mumbai police. Known for their quirky posts, Mumbai police is setting an example as far as the road safety and no driving and drinking rule is concerned. The post nicely warns the people against driving and drinking and their creativity is applauded by the netizens. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police wrote along with the viral Mission Mangal meme, “Poori duniya se kaho copy that! #MissionRoadSafety (sic)”

The post reads, “Drunk friend: I can drive of safely. Me: The chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%”

The post has gone viral on social media and has received 267 retweets and 1,138 likes so far. One Twitter user, “Copy that! Anyone even considering driving under the influence of alcohol, I’ll say… ABORT! Abort the mission NOW! #MissionRoadSafety.” While the other commented, “With you in this! Great job.”

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Hindi and Hope Productions. India had launched its Mangalyaan on Mars on November 5, 2013. After the achievement, India became the first Asian country to enter the Mars orbit and the first one in the world to have done it in the first attempt itself. The film, that’s expected to show the same inspiring story, is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year.