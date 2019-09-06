Mumbai residents have witnessed torrential rains on Wednesday that it turned the city into a sea. Many Mumbaikers were stuck on the road due to water-logging and traffic jams just added to their suffering. Not only this, but trains and flights got cancelled and delayed. However, in the midst of heavy rains in Mumbai, a video of Mahindra Bolero SUV zoomed past the luxury car Jaguar sedan.

Jaguar vs Bolero in #MumbaiRains@anandmahindra you must be proud of this! pic.twitter.com/A87t0ebfi6 — Mohan Chandnani (@MohanSChandnani) September 4, 2019

The video has cracked up the netizens and many Twitterati tagged Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in their Tweet.One user named Mohan Chadnani shared the video and wrote, “Jaguar vs Bolero in #MumbaiRains@anandmahindra you must be proud of this! (sic)”Anand got the attention of the video and refused to be part of the debate that included both the cars. He further called it an ‘unfair contest’.Taking to Twitter, Anand tweeted, “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS. (sic)”

We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS “ https://t.co/c2jXg92uWY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2019



His response gathered a lot of praises on the internet and many netizens agreed with him. One user wrote, “Unfair contest indeed…But such incidents will motivate some car buyers to lean towards mini SUVs, SUVs in India. Ground clearance is especially important, given some of our roads!” while the other user commented, “3 Cheers to Mahindra Bolero which glided through so beautifully well steered without any hiccups.”

Check Twitter reactions here:

3 Cheers to Mahindra Bolero which glided through so beautifully well steered without any hiccups👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XODc20xNm4 — Fida (@Fida64372315) September 4, 2019

And here it comes..the much awaited tweet of the day 😀😀 Jag ka lag and Mahindra ka Swag 🤘👏🏻 — inkkpott (@inkkpott) September 4, 2019

All Jaguar owners should sale their car and buy Bolero.😅😅😅 — Ravi shankar (@ravideli) September 4, 2019

Why did you have to wait for rains.. you would have might as well shown a jaguar stuck in a paddy while a TRACTOR zooms past… — Akash Chinche (@akash_chinche) September 5, 2019

Mahindra Bolero…

Can’t beat this though 😆

👇 pic.twitter.com/LopVmAP0O4 — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) September 4, 2019



However, this is not the first time that he shared a quirky tweet. Earlier, as well, he has shared several tweets praising the new talent and innovations.