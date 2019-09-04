The torrential Mumbai Rains have kept Mumbaikers inside their houses today. However, they did not miss to witness the heavy rain pour in the city and soon #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter. Twitterati has been sharing the photos and videos of the heavy rainfall. One video that took the internet by storm is when a skyscraper turned into a waterfall. Yes, you heard us right! The building at New Cuffe Parade can be seen gushing down the water so much that it resembles a waterfall.

(Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoORyEZJSPQ)

The video has been shared by a Twitter user named K Sudarshan and he captioned it as, “Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains”.

The video which was shared today afternoon has gone insanely viral and has fetched over 498 retweets and 1.3K likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:



Many Twitter users have reacted to the video and many have suggested that it is not because of the rain rather a water tank burst that leads to such a waterfall. One user wrote, “This is a criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can’t the society install a rainwater harvesting structure to utilize the water for groundwater recharge?” while the other commented, “Move over China. Mumbai has its own waterfall building.”

Check Twitter Reactions here:

Agala trip ab Lonavala nahi yahi pe hoga.. — The Common Man On Wheels (@The_CMOW) September 4, 2019

That’s what the conversation in the background seems to suggest — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) September 4, 2019

This is criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can’t the society install a rain water harvesting structure to utilize the water for ground water recharge? — Sidb (@Sidbee17) September 4, 2019

Move over China. Mumbai has its own waterfall building.https://t.co/FPlASdmw2J — Bimbisara (@Jagota5) September 4, 2019

I live on the 32nd floor in the same building.. We felt as if there was a waterfall on our building. — Rohan (@RohanParulekar) September 4, 2019

Damn that sucks..this is everyday reality in Mumbai and especially in monsoon. Nothing changes. Elites cloud it with “spirit of Mumbai”and since they don’t suffer, they think others too don’t suffer…hope you’re back home safely and take care. Get well soon. — Saif (@isaifpatel) September 4, 2019



Several areas in Mumbai are water-logged and air and train services have been affected. The BMC has directed the citizens to stay indoors as India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert due to heavy rains in the city.

The Santa Cruz department of IMD recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.