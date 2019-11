All the Bollywood buffs can now have a slice of your favorite actors Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, and movies like Gangs of Wasseypur literally! A restaurant in Mumbai has crafted a menu that has imaginatively named dishes themed around top stars. The restaurant, Hitchki, has unveiled a Bollywood thali called “Gogo Tussi Great Ho,” in line with its theme of nostalgia and memories.

The thaali offers a wholesome meal with a slice of Bollywood: Paneeriti Butter Masala, Shahrukh Naan, Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Priyanka Kopra Chutney, Koffee With Garam, Anupam Kheer and Chickna Ranaut Masala.

Apart from the ‘Gogo Tussi Great Ho’ thali, the restaurant’s menu also includes dishes named Chakna, Back In Time, MBA (Momo, Bao and All), Tere Mere Beech Mein, Kitne Aloo The and Kebab Mein Haddi.

Check out the funny names of the dishes here:

PC: https://www.instagram.com/hitchkiindia/

“At the heart of Hitchki, is Bollywood dipped in sweet nostalgia. It’s our inspiration and driving force. With Gogo Tussi Great Ho, we raise a toast to the evergreen Gogo, one of cinema’s nicest bad guys,” said Arjun Raj Kher, the Brand Head of Hitchki.

(With inputs from IANS)