A 27-year-old single mother was denied the admission of her seven-year-old son at St Lawrence School in Vaashi, Mumbai. According to the mother, she approached the school for her child’s admission in Class II but when she disclosed that she is a single mother, the school allegedly said that they don’t have the vacancies. The woman said, “I knew admissions were open and hence called the school, posing to be the mother of a girl. The principal then asked us to meet.”

The mother recorded the conversation with the principal and has shared the video on social media. In the video, the principal can be heard saying “We cannot handle them.” The woman then asks that if they would cancel the admission of a child if their parents separated after school began, to which principal answers in the negative.

She said, “I had called the institute and asked if they were accepting admissions. When they said yes, I went to the school but they denied me a form and told me that there was no vacancy in Class II.”

She further said, “My son was studying in an ICSE school and since I am a working parent, I could not find time to take his lessons. Hence I planned to shift him to the State board. On reaching the school, I was denied admission after they learnt that I was a single parent and gave a reason that the admissions were full. Later, I called up the school from a different number and I was told that I could take admission. On Wednesday, I went again, the principal said there is no admission for my son. Then I recorded further conversation.”

While the principal was unreachable, school’s spokesperson said, “As an educational institution, we do not discriminate in admitting students under any criteria nor do we have any such policy for parents. In the given case, as the video has just come to our attention, we are investigating the issue and will take appropriate action.”