Mumbai: Achieving a milestone of sorts, a dargah in Mumbai’s Mahim has become the first place of worship in India to display the ‘Preamble to the Constitution’ within its premises. On Saturday, a copy of the Preamble was unveiled within the premises of the Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah on the occasion of the 607th death anniversary celebrations of saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali.

Several scholars, secular academics, educationists and lawyers as well as police officers among other professionals, were present at the ceremony who saluted the Preamble while it was unveiled and sang the national anthem.

Today at MAKHDOOM SHAH BABA DARGAH (MAHIM)the INDIAN Tricolour was unfurled

Further for the first time in history, the *Preamble of India was recited in a religious place like Mahim dargah* @IndiasMuslims @_IndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/H1yEgUidLV — عیسف فراز 🇮🇳 (@EsafFaraz) February 1, 2020

In addition, the dargah also became the first to hoist a tricolor within its premises.

According to the dargah’s managing trustee Suhail Khandwani, said the historic move was to connect communities and to show solidarity to the nation, and ensure harmony and peace among all sections of society.

Khandwani added that the permanent installation will have an Indian map against a background of tricolour lighting.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India which declares the country as a secular, democratic republic among other things has been widely cited by activists and anti-government protesters across the country following the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in December.