Bollywood powered couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their love and bond on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared adorable picture with her husband Virat Kohli and broke the internet instantly. In the picture, Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun. Virat looks dapper as he sports traditional black kurta look. The couple looks adorable as they flaunt their million dollar smile.

Sharing the post, Sultan actor captioned it as, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all. (sic)”

The picture has taken the internet by storm and has fetched over four lakh likes within a few minutes.

Take a look at the photo here:



Recently, they made a public appearance on the Indian Sports Honours event looked totally contagious. For the event, Anushka was seen donning a cream-coloured crop top paired with black satin trousers with a dramatic belt that trailed onto the floor behind her. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit, teamed with a white shirt and black tie.

View this post on Instagram 💜 @indiansportshonours A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:19am PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.