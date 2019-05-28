Anita Hassanandani is a household name and has carved her own niche in the TV and Bollywood industry. Through her role of Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali, and then as Shanu in the movie Krishna Cottage and currently as, Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha in Naagin 3. Anita has been spreading on-screen magic for a while now. Anita is a hard working woman and keeps her professional and personal life balanced. Recently, Anita along with husband Rohit Reddy was seen on a fun vacation in Vietnam.

In a series of videos uploaded by Anita Hassandani, she can be seen at Cu Chi Tunnels. The tunnels of Cu Chi are an immense network of connecting tunnels located in the Cu Chi District of Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam. It’s part of a Vietnam War memorial park.

Take a look at the videos from Vietnam:

Currently, Anita is on a roll with three popular television shows in her kitty. Naagin 3 has her playing the role of Vishaka, while Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has Anita playing Shagun with Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. Anita calls herself blessed that she is able to work on three different popular shows on three separate channels.