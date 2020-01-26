Actor Nia Sharma is being praised for her stint on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. Known for bold looks and hot avatars, she has once again set the mercury level rising with her latest look. Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures in a backless body-hugging dress teamed up with sky blue boots. With subtle makeup, a dash of nude pink lipstick and hair styled straight, she is raising the temperatures on social media.

Flaunting her sexy back, she has definitely put the fashion police on alert. Sharing the slew of photos, she wrote, “Seems like I went out of town a 1000 years ago..”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Seems like I went out of town a 1000 years ago.. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:27am PST



Earlier, she shared her video where Nia as Brinda and Sayantani as Manyata performed naagin dance together and the video had gone viral on social media. While Nia looked hot in black naagin outfit, Sayantani looked gorgeous in a red outfit. Both actors donned heavy jewellery and their perfect thumkas will make you get up and dance. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @ektaravikapoor 🙌👏 @muktadhond 💥 @singhranjankumar.” (sic)”.