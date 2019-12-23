The Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma has shared an adorable birthday wish for her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey. The actor has turned a year older today and is bombarded with birthday wishes from all over the industry. On his special day, Nia took to Instagram to share a heart-warming wish for Ravi and it will remind you of their chemistry.

While Nia is seen clad in a white ensemble, Ravi looks handsome in a blue sweatshirt. She captioned the pictures, “The Man I always love to hate but also respect the most is @ravidubey2312 !! Happiest Birthday Raviiiii .. may our bond remain till eternity.. waiting to drive your X7 😉🥳😅❤️ coz it’s mine too. (sic)”

Check out the post here:



Earlier, his wife Sargun Mehta also shared a heartfelt birthday wish. Sharing a romantic picture, she wrote, “Tu toh suraj hai badi, khud ko jala kar bhi sabko roshni deta hai. Tujhse hum sab mein chamak hai .par tujhse zyaada tej , tyjhse zyaada roshni aur kissi mein nahi. Happy birthday mere solar system ke sun. @ravidubey2312. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 in the role of Brinda and is winning hearts once again. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

On the other hand, Ravi was last seen in Jamai 2.0. He is known for his work in shows Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and Saas Bina Sasural.