Television actor Nia Sharma is making fans’ hearts go aflutter with her latest sultry photoshoot. The Naagin 4 actor took to Instagram to share her picture in a leather jacket teamed up with a black skirt. She completed her look with several lockets, rings, and subtle makeup. With her hair kept natural, the monochrome picture makes her look hot, as always.

Her killer expressions and seductive look will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “B&W is a Vibe .. not a mere filter. @dannyalagh @cashmakeupartistry. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture clad in a tarry white top teamed up with a black below the knee palazzo. With hair kept natural and look completed with shimmery makeup and lip gloss, she looks ravishing. Sharing the post, she wrote a quirky caption, “What’s more spooky-A Horror movie or the word ‘Marriage’? (sic)”

View this post on Instagram What’s more spooky-A Horror movie or the word ‘Marriage’? A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 26, 2019 at 3:31am PST



Recently, she has been in the news after she got trolled by a troller. The tweet read, “One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth is #NiaSharma but full marks to her PR for making her so into the news for no reason. In Mumbai, Bhelpuri walas earns more than her.” (sic). Nia giving a befitting reply, tweeted, “I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess.” (sic)

I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess. https://t.co/kJ7DcXTB9O — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) November 22, 2019



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.