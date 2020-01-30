Popularly known as Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin4), actor Nia Sharma is making heads turn with her sensuous looks in a black jacket and bold red hot lips. Her pictures in different poses are to die for. Nia Sharma rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. She loves to experiment with her fashion statements. The bold looks have once again turned the Instagram heat on and we can definitely take the cue for winter trends from her.

Recently, Nia updated her Instagram with drool-worthy looks and we can’t take our eyes off her. She completes her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. She kept her hair in a basic way- it’s mid parting. She captioned her pic as, “I swear by my Aden Filter on Instagram!” It seems like the sensuous actor loves wearing red lipstick as most of the pictures have this bold colour”.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram I swear by my Aden Filter on instagram! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:14am PST



Earlier, she shared her video where Nia as Brinda and Sayantani as Manyata performed naagin dance together and the video had gone viral on social media. While Nia looked hot in black naagin outfit, Sayantani looked gorgeous in a red outfit. Both actors donned heavy jewellery and their perfect thumkas will make you get up and dance. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @ektaravikapoor 🙌👏 @muktadhond 💥 @singhranjankumar.” (sic)”.